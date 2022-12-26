TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies say a 27-year-old woman allegedly stabbed and killed a man early Tuesday.

Authorities say they got a 2:30 a.m. phone call about a stabbing at 3624 US Hwy 64/90 West in the Ellendale community of Alexander County. They found 39-year-old Timothy Craine injured inside the residence.

Alexander County EMS later pronounced Crane dead at the scene.

After an investigation, Alexander County Sheriff’s detectives charged 27-year-old Taylor Adele Snook with murder. They took Snook to the Alexander County Detention Center without bond. Snook has a first appearance date of Jan. 9 in Alexander County District Court.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is active.