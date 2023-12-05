ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend while she was driving in Rocky Mount following a dispute Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just before 1:35 p.m. at the N. Wesleyan Boulevard and Jeffrey’s Road intersection, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

The call was about a shooting into an occupied car, police said.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting occurred after a domestic dispute between the victim and her ex-boyfriend,” officers said in the news release.

The woman was shot in her arm while she was driving her car near the Executive Inn and Hardee’s, police said.

She was taken to UNC Nash for treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, officers said.

The suspect in the shooting fled the area by driving away in an SUV, according to police.

“The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate this incident,” officials said in the release.