DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 29-year-old woman was woken up by a banging sound at her front door early Tuesday morning in Dunn, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman said she went to her door at about 5:45 a.m. where she confronted a man who was in the process of taking some of her property. He even “attempted to take her pet dog,” Sheriff Wayne Coats said.

In response, the resident told the intruder to leave, but he did not comply.

“Defending herself and [her] property,” the woman shot the suspect multiple times, the sheriff’s office said in a Wednesday release. The man has since been identified as 20-year-old Malihk Giles of Oak Lane in Johnston County.

Giles fled the home and was located by deputies approximately 200 hundred yards from the home suffering from a gunshot wound to his right lower leg and a superficial gunshot wound to his right side, the release said.

Giles, who the sheriff confirmed was not known by the female resident, was transported to Lillington at Central Harnett Hospital. He was released a few hours later, the sheriff said.

After his release, Giles was taken into custody of the sheriff’s office and charged with first-degree burglary and possession of stolen property. He is being held under a $75,000 secured bond.

Following the home invasion, Giles’ vehicle was seized and investigators are applying for a search warrant as the investigation remains active.