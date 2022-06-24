RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a North Carolina woman has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for trying to buy firearms on behalf of gang members who she helped sell drugs.

U.S. Attorney Michael F. Easley Jr. says Vernisha Suggs of Rocky Mount, who pleaded guilty to multiple charges in February, was sentenced Thursday to 71 months in prison.

Authorities say Suggs engaged in a conspiracy from 2018 through 2020 to purchase numerous firearms on behalf of Bloods gang members from federally licensed firearms dealers in Rocky Mount.

Though she filled out paperwork saying she was buying the guns for herself, she gave the guns to local Bloods gang members.