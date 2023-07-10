MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Paula Dotson of Mocksville made a pact years ago with two co-workers that they would share any big Powerball wins.

After winning a $100,000 prize in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, she said she will honor their agreement, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“We decided 15 years ago that if we won a big prize, we would all split it,” Dotson said. “We each buy two tickets in every drawing.”

Dotson bought her winning$3 Quick Pick ticket using Online Play.

She matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. Her prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

“When I saw it, I thought I was dreaming,” she said. “But I wasn’t.”

She called her co-workers right away to share the good news.

“They thought I was joking,” Dotson said.

Dotson claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $71,251.

She plans to use her share of the winnings to pay bills and do some home repairs.

