MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Paula Dotson of Mocksville made a pact years ago with two co-workers that they would share any big Powerball wins.
After winning a $100,000 prize in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, she said she will honor their agreement, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
“We decided 15 years ago that if we won a big prize, we would all split it,” Dotson said. “We each buy two tickets in every drawing.”
Dotson bought her winning$3 Quick Pick ticket using Online Play.
She matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. Her prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.
“When I saw it, I thought I was dreaming,” she said. “But I wasn’t.”
She called her co-workers right away to share the good news.
“They thought I was joking,” Dotson said.
Dotson claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters.
After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $71,251.
She plans to use her share of the winnings to pay bills and do some home repairs.
Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?
Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.
You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.