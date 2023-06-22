CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — After seeing the Powerball jackpot on a billboard, Haley Dugger of Charlotte took her mom’s advice and won a $250,000 Powerball prize.

“Mom always used to say, ‘If you don’t play, you can’t win,’” Dugger said. “When I pass a Powerball billboard, that reminds me to buy one.”

Dugger said she is getting married in November, and her Powerball win will help her have a bigger honeymoon in Greece and Croatia.

“We can definitely take a bigger honeymoon than originally planned,” she said.

Dugger bought her winning $3 Power Play ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s app.

She matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the June 7 drawing. The prize increased to $250,000 when the 5X Power Play multiplier hit.

“My dad recommended that I should do the multiplier,” Dugger said. “I’m glad I listened to his advice.”

Dugger said she saw the email notification saying she won while at work.

“I immediately stepped out of the office and called my fiancée,” she said. “After that, I had to go to a meeting at work and act normal.”

She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $178,146.

