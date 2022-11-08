NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory woman was killed in a crash after a driver turned in front of her on NC 16 in Catawba County Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on NC 16 at Mount Olive Church Road.

Authorities said 25-year-old Gerald Vue of Newton was driving a Toyota FJ Cruiser north on NC 16 when he attempted to turn left onto Mount Olive Church Road. Troopers said Vue failed to yield the right of way and collided with a southbound Nissan Versa.

The driver of the Nissan, 30-year-old Gabrielle Christine Dyal of Hickory, died at the scene. Troopers said she was not restrained by a seatbelt.

A 25-year-old passenger in the Toyota suffered minor injuries. Vue was not injured.

Highway Patrol said Vue was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. He was issued a $75,000 secured bond.