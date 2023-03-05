The scene outside the 300 block of Residence Inn Blvd. (Deana Harley/CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a cardiac arrest call turned into a homicide investigation Sunday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Sunday, officers said they were called to the 300 block of Residence Inn Boulevard in reference to a cardiac arrest.

The area is known for having several hotels.

When officers arrived, they said they found a woman who died at the scene.

Further investigation determined that the death was the result of a homicide, according to the police department.

Investigators said the incident does not appear to be random.

Police said they continue to investigate no further information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Rodriguez at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29285 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.