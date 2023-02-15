FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In a little more than a month’s time, a fourth woman has been charged with trespassing on a school bus in Cumberland County.

At 9:12 a.m. on Tuesday, Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged 29-year-old Nicole Jackie Howard, of Fayetteville, according to deputies.

This arrest follows the arrest of two women on Jan. 10 and 11 and one on Feb. 3.

Gianetta Yvonne Frederick was arrested and charged Jan. 10 with trespassing on a school bus, as well as disorderly conduct at school and resisting a public officer.

Brittany Nicole Smart was charged Jan. 11 with trespassing on a school bus. Alexis Nideyah Beard, 22, was arrested and charged Feb. 3.

Howard was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and processed. She was given a Written Promise To Appear and her court date is set for 9 a.m. on March 22.

“We want to inform the public and parents that school personnel and students with a right to be on the bus are the only ones allowed to be on the bus. While parents can walk their children to the bus, they are not allowed to enter it,” the sheriff’s office said.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Operations Division at (910) 677-5426 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).