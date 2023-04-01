CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Chocowinity woman has been arrested and is facing animal cruelty charges after a welfare check request.

The welfare check request was made by a neighbor for children living at a home on Taylor Road in Chocowinity. When a deputy with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they saw what looked to be dead dogs in the yard. An investigation led to the execution of a search warrant and evidence collected.

Six dogs were removed from the home with the help of Beaufort County Animal Control. Detectives charged Sabrina Blount, 34, with six counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. The children were found safe.

Blount turned herself in on Thursday. She was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Additional charges are pending as this is an ongoing investigation, officials said.