WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman in Wake County was arrested for murder on Friday, according to arrest warrants.

The warrants obtained by CBS 17 show Hannah Robinson, 21, murdered Kirk Mayen, 24. The relationship between Mayen and Robinson is unknown.

The warrants said the murder occurred Aug. 10.

Robinson was arrested on Friday in Raleigh by Raleigh police and was charged with felony murder.

Mayen was a graduate of Wakefield High School and attended Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh, according to his obituary.

Hannah Robinson (Photo from Wake County CCBI)

Robinson has a court date set for Monday morning in Wake County, according to court records.