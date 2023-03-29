CRESWELL, N.C. (WNCT) — The “Last Resort Fire” that’s been burning since last Friday in Tyrrell County is now 48% contained and at 5,384 acres in size as of 4 p.m., the NC Forest Service reported Tuesday afternoon.

Infrared drone flights revealed overnight that significant heat was in the fire area. Drone flights will continue to evaluate the progress and extent of the fire. Personnel were working on a plan to use water sources from nearby to minimize the loss of organic soil.

Officials said the fire and salt water could destroy peat soils and that protecting that was very important.

“To protect the organic peat soils, reduce smoke impacts and prevent reburn, irrigation

systems are being staged for water pumping operations to begin in the coming days,” officials said in a media release Tuesday.

Smoke from the fire continues to make travel tricky. Communities in the Greenville, Beaufort and Washington areas can expect smoke impacts overnight and into Wednesday, officials said. Communities like Belhaven, Panteo, Fairfield and Swan Quarter are also likely to be impacted on Wednesday.

Operational resources working the fire include 67 personnel from the N.C. Forest Service

and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, officials said. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be debris burn on private land that escaped containment, NC Forest officials said.

