GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Current East Carolina University Athletic Director Jon Gilbert has been asked to testify in a lawsuit that involves former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and the state of Mississippi.

A.J. Perez, senior reporter for Front Office Sports, posted on Twitter a notice of deposition for Gilbert to testify on Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. at the law office of Adams and Reese LLP in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Gilbert is being asked to take part in an “oral examination before a court reporter authorized by law to take depositions and administer oaths. The deposition will be recorded by stenograph means. The deposition may be video recorded.” It also states it will happen “from day to day until completed,” which means it may take more than one day to complete.

Gilbert was AD at Southern Miss in 2017 when the incident occurred.

It relates to a lawsuit filed by the state of Mississippi regarding Favre’s connection to a welfare scandal involving the misappropriation of roughly $77 million in state funds. According to a timeline by CBSSports.com about the case, Favre asked then-Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant for funding for a new volleyball facility at Southern Miss, his alma mater, while his daughter was playing volleyball there.

Favre — who has not been criminally charged — has denied knowing that the money he received for different projects was welfare money.