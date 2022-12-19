ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Monday, according to an NCSHP news release.

Around 1:13 p.m., North Carolina troopers were told by the Rock Hill Police Department that a 5-year-old was abducted from Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The person accused of abducting the child was believed to be going through North Carolina and possibly on the way to Virginia.

The suspect vehicle was found on I-85 just north of the Hillsborough Weigh Station in Orange County by responding Troopers. Two troopers found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the 165-mile marker.

The driver was taken into custody, and the abducted 5-year-old girl was found safely in the vehicle. A second child, who had been missing since May 2022, was also lfound in the vehicle.

The children are now under the care of Orange County Child Protective Services. The suspect was turned over to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

Further details regarding the case should be directed to the RHPD’s Public Information Office at 803-326-3860.