SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The town of Swansboro is known for its restaurants and boutiques along the downtown waterfront. Lately, a larger-than-normal number of ducks that waddle the streets have been seen.

This attraction is becoming more of a problem for some.

Swansboro Mayor John Davis said there are already a few hundred ducks nesting throughout downtown. Each week more and more ducklings are popping up.

“We’ve run into a problem where our ducks have gone to the state of nuisance or novelty, and how do we solve that?” said Davis.

Ducks in Swansboro (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

Many of the visitors and workers in town love feeding and interacting with the friendly ducks.

“I think the ducks have been here a very long time and I think that it just makes this a very unique place, without them it wouldn’t be as unique,” said Abigail Whitfield, a waitress at Yana’s Restaurant.

There are also some cons with the ducks running the streets.

“You do have to check underneath your car and make sure they’re not underneath your car,” said Mercedez Ryba, an employee at Merrow Boutique. “They do cross the road, so you have to sit and wait for them to cross the road.”

Downtown residents also have issues with them on their property.

“They are eating people’s gardens and flower beds, and they are also defecating on people’s porches and cars,” added Davis.

The Swansboro Board of Commissioners are meeting with wildlife experts on ways to reduce the growing population.

“We’re trying to figure out the most humane way to do that with the preference being rehoming. We would like to avoid euthanasia if possible,” said Davis.

They hope to come to a resolution while following North Carolina wildlife laws.

“In the past, they’ve been returned to places like South Carolina, for folks that had farms or something. But it is our understanding that current North Carolina law does not allow us to do that,” said Davis.

The mayor added that they’re unsure how long it will take for them to resolve the issue, but will leave it in the hands of the experts.