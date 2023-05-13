RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Flags across North Carolina will be lowered for one day as the state honors fallen and wounded law enforcement officers.

On Monday, May 15, the state will recognize National Peace Officers Memorial Day, a somber day that serves to recognize the members of law enforcement who have died or were injured in the line of duty.

In honor of that date, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered that U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities fly at half-staff on Monday, from sunrise to sunset.

“The men and women in law enforcement dedicate their lives to keeping our communities safe and creating a better life for all North Carolinians,” Cooper said. “On this day, our hearts are with the families and friends of those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty as we honor their sacrifice and service.”

The state invites all individuals, businesses, schools and communities in recognizing National Peace Officers Memorial Day.