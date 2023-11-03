WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager charged with several counts of attempted murder after four people got injured in a shooting in Wilson last Sunday had his first court appearance Thursday morning.

According to the Clerk of Superior Court at the Wilson County Courthouse, Braulio Fuentes-Martinez has been charged in two cases with:

4 counts of attempted murder

4 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury

Possession of a stolen firearm

Fuentes-Martinez received a $1 million secured bond ($500,000 for both cases).

On Oct. 29 around 12:20 a.m., Wilson police responded to the 2331 U.S. 301 (Wilson County Fairgrounds) South after a gunshot call. Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they located three victims that had been shot.

After talking to witnesses, 18-year-old Fuentes-Martinez arrived at a birthday party uninvited.

According to the Wilson Police Department Fuentes-Martinez refused to leave after being asked and retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and started shooting, injuring four people.

On Wednesday, police said all patients were discharged from the hospital.

Fuentes-Martinez’s next court date is set for Nov. 20.