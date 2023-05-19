LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Bunn High School teacher has been arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student.

Zachary Michael Reynolds, 23, of Knightdale, was taken into custody Wednesday and placed in the Franklin County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond.

A search warrant was initially issued for Reynolds. It was the result of an investigation conducted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division into allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student by a teacher at the school.

This investigation remains active.

If anyone has any further information regarding this case, please contact Detective A. Dillon at (919) 340-4311.