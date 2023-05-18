LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A high school teacher has been charged with assault on a student after elbowing the student in a school hallway, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident on Monday at North Lincoln High School.

A Lincoln County Schools investigation revealed Iron Station resident Geoff Harte, 49, assaulted a student with his elbow as he and the student were walking and approached each other in the hallway, according to the sheriff’s report.

Harte was charged with assault and released on a $500 unsecured bond and is set to appear in court in June.

Lincoln County Schools said Harte is on administrative leave while the investigation continues.