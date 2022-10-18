GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has filed a new lawsuit targeting the companies that make a fire suppressant foam containing toxic chemicals that have contaminated Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The attorney general has also filed a lawsuit connected to contamination at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River.

The suits center on Aqueous Film Forming Foam, a firefighting foam designed to be mixed with water and sprayed to put out fires, and the toxic chemicals known as PFAS that the foam can contain.

PFAS, or Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, are a category of chemicals that includes Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), two types of widely-used chemicals in firefighting foam. The chemicals are associated with suppressing immune systems, increased risk of childhood infections, high cholesterol, thyroid disease, cancer and other illnesses. The EPA drafted a rule to designate PFA as a hazardous material in September.

A plume of PFAS was found to have originated in Greensboro and traveled down the waterways all the way to Wilmington, which has had its own issues with factory discharges. The city of Greensboro in 2019 drafted a $31 million plan to address the issue and then put it on hold. Officials said last summer they were ready to begin the process.

A 2022 advisory from the EPA warns of concentrations of PFOS greater than 0.02 parts per trillion. At PTI Airport, groundwater samples found concentrations of PFOS up to 8,000 parts per trillion. The AG says the PFAS contamination at PTI has migrated and could impact the surrounding area.

For PFOA, the advisory warns of concentrations greater than 0.004 parts per trillion. Samples from Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River showed PFOA contamination over 25,000 parts per trillion.

Stein is suing the manufacturers of AFFF and the companies that produce the components of AFFF that contain PFAS, including DuPont, Chemours and 3M.

“In our filing with the court, we allege that these companies that made firefighting foam knew well how dangerous it was to our first responders and our natural resources,” Stein said. “But they continued to sell this product to line their pockets at the expense of our health and our drinking water. It’s wrong and unlawful, so I’m taking them to court and will fight to make sure they clean up the mess they made.”

These lawsuits are the latest steps in Stein’s battle against the companies creating the toxic foam. Stein previously filed lawsuits in November against 14 manufacturers of AFFF. The lawsuits dealt with contamination at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Charlotte Police and Fire Training academy, Seymour-Johnson Air Force Base and Stanly County Airport.