DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two cars and a convenience store with customers inside were hit by gunfire during a drive-by shooting incident Sunday afternoon in Durham, police said.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. along Morehead Avenue, according to Durham police.

A person drove by in a car and fired shots at the Morehead Mini Mart at 1601 Morehead Ave., Durham police said. The front door of the store was shattered.

Two cars nearby were also hit by gunfire, police said. One of the cars, a Honda, appeared to have at least 11 areas of damage from bullets.

Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

Police said between 30 and 40 gunshots were fired. On the ground, there are at least 50 evidence markers, which are typically used to denote bullet casings.

“The passenger was firing at the guys at the store, the guy in the back seat was firing at the guys in the store, and I just kept peddling my bike trying to get out of harm’s way,” a witness named Jeffrey told CBS 17.

“It was broad daylight and it was just a lucky situation I didn’t get caught in the crossfire.”

No one was hit by gunfire.

Morehead Avenue was closed for nearly two hours between Rosedale Avenue and Chapel Hill Road while police investigated the incident.