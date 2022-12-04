An aerial view of the North Carolina State University campus, the Memorial Belltower (center) and surrounding area in Raleigh, North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—North Carolina State University issued a WolfAlert Sunday for a sexual assault on campus.

NC State University Police said they “received a report of a sexual assault” that happened “at Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.”

University Police said the person reporting the assault said the suspect has “Brown hair, 5′ 6″- 6′, 18-20 years old, 140-180 pounds, male, [and was] wearing a Christmas sweater.”

University Police said they could not confirm if the suspect is affiliated with the university or not, and the “suspect has not been positively identified and has not been apprehended.”