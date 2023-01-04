RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State officials are giving free bicycle helmets for groups across North Carolina to hand out to kids who ride bikes.

The state Department of Transportation said Tuesday that it is offering the headgear as part of its annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative that encourages more children to wear them.

It says it has given out more than 45,000 free helmets during the past five years, with 20,000 of those handed out in 2022 alone.

Groups may apply for the helmets here, and may request quantities of 25, 50, 75 or 100 of them.

You have until Feb. 3 to apply.

NCDOT points to research that says helmets prevent 60 percent of head injury deaths and reduce the risk of head injuries by up to 85 percent, but fewer than half of all children do not wear a helmet when they ride.