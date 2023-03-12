UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 12-year-old is in the hospital and a 20-year-old is under arrest following a shooting in Union County, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident at a home in the Suburban Estates subdivision.

A 12-year-old boy was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

An initial investigation identified Indian Trail resident Adan Ruiz, 20, as the suspect. He was arrested and faces multiple charges including deadly weapon assault.