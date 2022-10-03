CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer pull drivers over for “non-moving violations” as part of a new policy officials hope enhances community safety.

The sheriff’s office said the policy was adopted on September 19, ending traffic stops for a variety of violations, including financial responsibility violations, vehicle inspections violations, certain driver’s license violations such as driving while license revoked, certain vehicle equipment violations such as improper mufflers, non-working head and rear lamps, window tinting, and a number of other things.

Officials said that attorneys and policy experts say eliminating “regulatory traffic stops” has proven to be a meaningful intervention for community members vulnerable to being targeted by the judicial system.

Under the policy, deputies can charge a driver with regulatory offenses only after having stopped a vehicle for a more serious or potentially hazardous violation.