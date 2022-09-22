ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association confirmed Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

“It is as a colleague and personal friend of Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid, and in my role as president of the NC Sheriffs’ Association, that I share the sad news of Sheriff Reid’s unexpected death earlier today,” Orange County Sheriff Charles S. Blackwood said. “Sheriff Reid and I started our tenure as sheriffs at the same time, and we attended the Sheriffs’ Leadership Institute together. We have been close friends for the last 10 years. Our families have enjoyed time together at NCSA events and conferences.”

Prior to being elected sheriff, Reid proudly served as a trooper with the NC State Highway Patrol.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and the Anson County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Blackwood said.