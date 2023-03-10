RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is asking the State Bureau of Investigations to look into the death of a woman who died after being released from custody.

Jasmine Price, 37, was arrested on March 1 and charged with felony child neglect. She was placed in the Wake County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

Early Saturday afternoon, Price had a medical emergency, and following treatment by

the sheriff’s medical staff at the sheriff’s office, she was transported to WakeMed, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Thursday morning, while Price was still being treated at the hospital, her bond was adjusted and she was released from the custody of the sheriff’s office.

After she was released, she died at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Although Price was not in custody at the time of her death, to ensure transparency, the sheriff has adopted the protocol that many detention facilities use in such situations by asking the SBI to look into the matter, the sheriff’s office said.

The SBI will then report its findings to the Wake County district attorney.

The sheriff’s office will also conduct its own internal affairs investigation.