CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was fired Monday after he was arrested following an alleged assault on a woman at home in Charlotte Sunday, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said Sgt. Sean Dunne was arrested for Assault on a Female after a domestic violence incident in the early morning hours of Oct. 16.

MCSO said it was notified of the incident at Dunne’s home by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

While there was no arrest made at the home, an arrest warrant was later issued on Dunne for his involvement in the assault, authorities said.

Sheriff’s Office Field Operations took Dunne into custody Sunday evening and charged him with a domestic violence protective order. He was released from custody just before noon on Monday, records show.

Authorities said Dunne had been employed with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office since September 9, 2012. He was promoted to Sergeant on June 2, 2021.

“We hold our employees to high standards of conduct as we aim to be examples to our community,” said Sheriff McFadden. “It’s our expectation that all MCSO personnel conduct themselves both on and off duty in a manner that reflects those high standards of conduct.”

Authorities confirmed his employment was terminated on Oct. 17.