CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 19-year-old security officer received a disturbing text from his supervisor, laced with a racial slur. That text ultimately led to the security guard quitting.

Now he wants the supervisor fired so this doesn’t happen to another employee in the company.

Deamonte White used to work for Delta Protection Agency as a security officer monitoring residential neighborhoods for the company using his own car.

But after White’s car experienced mechanical issues, he requested to use a company vehicle while at work until it was fixed. Instead, he was met with an unlikely text response from his supervisor that led him to quit.

The test read: “Hey, kid, you finally quit. I told you I had more power than you. I’m the freakin head honcho in University kid. I told you, coloreds don’t drive Ford Tarsus. So why did you ask about driving a company vehicle?”

“That made me feel less of a… less of a person, to be honest,” White said.

He says he notified human resources and was told the company owner had more important things to do.

But this isn’t the first time he’s had issues with this particular supervisor.

White provided Queen City News with text messages showing he reached out to a woman said to be over human resources several times with complaints about the same supervisor.

“I have emailed what is supposed to be HR numerous times in regard to the situation,” White said. “When the first incident occurred, I was told they weren’t going to do anything about it. So I proceeded to go down to Morganton and actually drive down there about an hour and a half to speak with the chief. And the chief told me that he doesn’t do ‘He said, she said.’ With the first incident, nothing occurred. With the second incident nothing occurred, and with this being the third incident…

“You know, it’s just very outrageous that you have what you need and you still choose to not do the right thing.”

White says his last straw was the text exchange. Civil rights activist John C. Barnett is working with him now.

“Knowing that they didn’t do anything about it and knowing that the word “colored” was used in 1970, as we’ve had four categories as Afro-Americans in this country for blacks was disturbing because it kind of gave me his mindset,” Barnett said. “So it looked like somebody was raised in the sixties. And of course, he used the word “colored.” So I think the most disturbing part is the word kid. Kid, that I’m not using his name kind of belittles the individual. He has a name, his name is Mr. White.”

Barnett says he receives about eight to 10 similar cases a month in Charlotte. That number increases significantly with people calling him from other states like Georgia and Texas.

The pair filed an equal employment opportunity commission (EEOC) complaint.

“Mr. White hasn’t said anything about compensation. He, like his job, is to help the security. But more importantly, he wants the individual fired. I think that would be justice.”

Richard Eply, the owner of Delta Protection Agency, did not respond to Queen City News’ request for comment.