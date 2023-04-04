RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A year-round science interactive website is set to launch for North Carolina on Tuesday.

The N.C. Science Trail, a website that allows all North Carolinians to participate in hands-on science adventures, will open to the public during a Raleigh launch Tuesday morning.

The Trail worked with 60 partners, its communication director said, including the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the NC Science Network and InSitu Explorers.

The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is a cabinet-level department within the state government of North Carolina dedicated to overseeing projects in the arts, culture and history within the borders of the state.

The North Carolina Science Network is dedicated to inspiring and educating today’s youth and adults in science and technology for North Carolina’s competitive future, and InSitu Explorers was established with the primary mission of encouraging science education throughout the state of North Carolina.

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences Prairie Ridge Ecostation is hosting the launch of the website, which officially went live on Saturday, that will allow the public to try out some of the hands-on activities from the website. It will begin at 10 a.m. and run through noon.

For more information about the project, email april@ncsciencetrail.org.