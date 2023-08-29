RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As students head back to school, we often think about keeping them safe in the classroom or on the bus. Local scientists say it’s also important to make sure their drinking water is safe.

Jennifer Hoponick Redmon, the director of the environmental health and water quality program at RTI International, says as students return from summer break, schools should ensure every tap and water fountain is flushed well before it’s used for drinking, cooking or filling water bottles.

“When schools close over the summer, typically water’s not used in the building, and the longer that water stagnates in piping and plumbing the more likely that it will contain lead,” she explained.

Hoponick Redmon says this is recommended in all buildings but is especially important in older schools.

“Schools built before 1988 were built before there were initial restrictions on the amount of allowable lead in piping and plumbing. Schools built between 1988 and 2014 had 8% lead allowed in piping and plumbing,” Hoponick Redmon noted. “Buildings built since 2014 have the tightest water infrastructure requirements.”

Flushing taps isn’t only important after summer break though. “It’s also an important habit to start after other holidays, like the Labor Day holiday,” Hoponick Redmon said. “When you come back on Tuesday next week, flush your taps in the morning.”

According to RTI International, it’s a good idea to flush taps for 15 minutes to an hour after long-term closures like summer break. After holiday closures, flush taps for 3-5 minutes and 1-2 minutes for daily or weekend closures.

In addition to flushing taps, Hoponick Redmon says there are also other simple ways to make sure you’re getting the safest water possible.

“Understand how to practice clean water habits, like using cold water only for drinking and cooking because hot water leaches more lead, also making sure you fill up your water bottles at a tap that’s supposed to be used for drinking and cooking, not going into a bathroom and filling up your water bottle there or a tap that’s not used often,” she explained.

Starting next month, RTI and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are starting a program to test for lead in every drinking and cooking tap in public schools across the state.