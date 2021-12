North Carolina school worker suspended after video appears to show knee on neck of student

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public School System officials said a worker was suspended after a video appeared to show the employee putting a knee on a student’s neck during a fight between students at school this week.

The incident happened during lunch Wednesday at Panther Creek High School in Cary, according to a news release from the school district.

Staffers responded when a fight broke out between two students at the school.

Several students saw the incident and it was recorded on video by students, the news release said. The incident also was captured by school security cameras.

“The footage appears to depict a staff member restraining a student by placing a knee on the student’s neck,” Gregory Decker, principal of Panther Creek High School said in the news release.

On Friday morning Wake County schools said assistant principal Jonathan Chang has been suspended with pay, but did not directly say he was the staff member responsible for putting his knee on a student at this time.

Jayla Walker is a senior at Panther Creek High. She said although she didn’t see the situation unfold, it didn’t take long for word and video to get around the school.

“It was a little confusing for me at first because with the whole George Floyd movement I kind of saw a parallel there,” said Walker. “It is kind of uncomfortable to walk around the school with school pride,” Walker added.

Related Content Actor charged with vandalizing George Floyd statue

CBS 17 is working to get permission to air video that is circulating online.

“I was not expecting it to be what it was. That was absolutely insane to see especially somebody that I knew as an administrator — as our assistant principal,” Walker said.

Video was shared with the leaders of the school system by Wednesday night.

“An investigation was launched immediately in collaboration with Cary Police Department and Wake County Public School System Human Resources,” the news release said.

Walker said she decided to repost the original video from Snapchat to TikTok.

“I do believe the school has been handling it in a pretty good way,” Walker said. “If we didn’t have a lot of people talking about it, I don’t think it really would’ve been handled the way it is currently.”

Officials did not say if school leaders saw school security video or video recorded by students.

The worker involved was suspended “from all duties,” officials said. The investigation is still underway.

“As the investigation proceeds, we are committed to being as transparent as the law allows and to taking any appropriate action,” Decker said in the news release.

Cary police said there are no charges at this time.