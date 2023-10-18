UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A coach with Sun Valley middle and high schools has been arrested for possession of child pornography, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO).

Officials say 56-year-old Jeffrey Schneider of Waxhaw was arrested as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that is ongoing.

Detectives say they received a cyber-tip that Schneider downloaded images flagged as child pornography. Investigators then learned that Schneider was employed as a school coach.

According to officials, authorities executed a search warrant at Schneider”s home the morning of Tuesday, October 17. During the search, several devices were seized and Schneider was arrested.

Schneider is being held on a $50,000 secured bond and is charged with ten counts of Felony Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Union County Public Schools officials say they have put Schneider on administrative leave during the investigation.

“Our detectives have seen a significant increase in online exploitation cases over the past several years,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a statement. “These offenders believe that they can commit their crimes on the internet and will never be held accountable for their actions . . . I encourage all local parents to monitor their children’s internet activity and to report any suspicious communications their child may receive.”

Sheriff Cathey says multiple organizations were part of this investigation including electronics detection K-9 “Mac” from the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Queen City News has reached out to Union County Schools for further comment.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the UCSO at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.