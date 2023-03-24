BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A school bus driver has been cited after traveling off the road and striking a tree with five children on board, according to Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 6:36 a.m. Thursday, March 23, on Johnson Bridge Road near Paige Street.

NC State Highway Patrol said a school bus was traveling north on Johnson Bridge Road, went off the right side of the road, and struck a tree.

Photo: George Hildebran Fire & Rescue Department

Photo: George Hildebran Fire & Rescue Department

Photo: George Hildebran Fire & Rescue Department

There were five children and two adults on the bus at the time of the collision, troopers said.

The children and adults were evaluated by EMS, due to complaints of injury, but none were transported to the hospital, they said.

According to Burke County Schools, the school bus serves students from East Burke Middle, East Burke High, and Ray Childers Elementary. In addition to the five students on board, there was also a school bus monitor and the driver, BCS said.

The school bus driver was cited for failure to maintain lane control, Highway Patrol said.