SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation in a drug bust on Thursday.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and Salisbury Police Department also assisted in the joint operation.

The following five people were arrested and charged as a result of the investigation:

39-year-old Antonio Demetrius Kerns Possession of a firearm by a felon Trafficking of suspected opium or heroin Maintaining a dwelling to store controlled substances Possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce Bond set at $150,00 secured

45-year-old Damion Jermaine Morrow Possession of a firearm by a felon Trafficking of suspected cocaine Maintaining a dwelling to store controlled substances No bond allowed

50-year-old Kenneth Thomas Carroll II Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance Bond set at $2,500 secured

47-year-old Marcus Jermaine McDaniel Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance Maintaining a dwelling to store controlled substances Possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce Bond set at $25,000 secured

41-year-old Kentrell Lamar Coleman Outstanding state warrants for assault on a female and communicating threats No bond allowed



There is no further information available at this time.