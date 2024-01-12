SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation in a drug bust on Thursday.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and Salisbury Police Department also assisted in the joint operation.

The following five people were arrested and charged as a result of the investigation:

  • 39-year-old Antonio Demetrius Kerns
    • Possession of a firearm by a felon
    • Trafficking of suspected opium or heroin
    • Maintaining a dwelling to store controlled substances
    • Possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce
      • Bond set at $150,00 secured
  • 45-year-old Damion Jermaine Morrow
    • Possession of a firearm by a felon
    • Trafficking of suspected cocaine
    • Maintaining a dwelling to store controlled substances
      • No bond allowed
  • 50-year-old Kenneth Thomas Carroll II 
    • Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
      • Bond set at $2,500 secured
  • 47-year-old Marcus Jermaine McDaniel
    • Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
    • Maintaining a dwelling to store controlled substances
    • Possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce
      • Bond set at $25,000 secured
  • 41-year-old Kentrell Lamar Coleman 
    • Outstanding state warrants for assault on a female and communicating threats
      • No bond allowed

There is no further information available at this time.