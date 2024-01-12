SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation in a drug bust on Thursday.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and Salisbury Police Department also assisted in the joint operation.
The following five people were arrested and charged as a result of the investigation:
- 39-year-old Antonio Demetrius Kerns
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Trafficking of suspected opium or heroin
- Maintaining a dwelling to store controlled substances
- Possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce
- Bond set at $150,00 secured
- 45-year-old Damion Jermaine Morrow
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Trafficking of suspected cocaine
- Maintaining a dwelling to store controlled substances
- No bond allowed
- 50-year-old Kenneth Thomas Carroll II
- Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Bond set at $2,500 secured
- Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- 47-year-old Marcus Jermaine McDaniel
- Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Maintaining a dwelling to store controlled substances
- Possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce
- Bond set at $25,000 secured
- 41-year-old Kentrell Lamar Coleman
- Outstanding state warrants for assault on a female and communicating threats
- No bond allowed
- Outstanding state warrants for assault on a female and communicating threats
There is no further information available at this time.