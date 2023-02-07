DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit is looking for the suspected shooter in a road rage incident.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, near the intersection of US Highway 70 and Pleasant Drive.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of a blue Ford Mustang and a white 2011-2018 Audi A6 were involved in a minor vehicle collision. Both drivers pulled into the parking lot of the Handee Hugo’s on the 400 block of Pleasant Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, a verbal altercation ensued and the Audi driver retrieved a rifle from his vehicle. They say that suspect fired several rounds at the Mustang as it drove away from the scene.

No one was injured, but the vehicle sustained damage. The sheriff’s office said a total of eight rifle shell casings were recovered from the parking lot.

Investigators are now trying to identify the driver of the Audi and their passenger. The four-door Audi is reported to have sustained damage to the driver’s side bumper during the collision.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call DCSO at 919-560-0900 or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.