DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A restaurant in Durham received a ‘C’ grade for several health and safety violations, according to a report.

The restaurant, Church’s Chicken, located at 942 North Miami Boulevard, also had 12 critical violations, according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.

According to the report, a manager was not seen during the inspection and the person in charge could not answer any of the inspector’s questions. The facility did not have an updated health employee policy stating the reportable foodborne illness or associated symptoms, according to the inspection on Jan. 10.

The report also said that raw meat was uncovered in the walk-in cooler, and other foods were not temperature controlled.

The inspector “observed a container of raw chicken stored uncovered in the walk-in cooler with mold, dust, and debris build-up on condenser fans and ceiling over the food.”

The report said that multiple food items did not have labels including expiration dates. The inspector noted that all three sinks cannot drain at the same time without causing the small drain in the floor to flood.

The inspector noted a repeat violation of “soiled walls (food debris and grease) and floors throughout the facility.”

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, a food establishment that earns a score of at least:

90 percent shall receive a grade A;

80 percent and less than 90 percent shall receive a grade B;

70 percent and less than 80 percent shall receive a grade C.

According to the report, Church’s Chicken received a 72. NCDHHS says that if a restaurant receives a score less than 70 percent, the restaurant’s permit will be immediately revoked.

