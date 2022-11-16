CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump announced his 2024 presidential run.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” Trump said. “Together we will be taking on the most corrupt forces and entrenched interests imaginable. Our country is in a horrible state. We are in trouble. This is not a task for a politician or a conventional candidate. It is a task for a great movement that embodies the courage, confidence, and spirit of the American people.”

Trump had hoped to piggyback off expected Republican gains in last week’s midterm elections and stave off potential challengers.

Instead, he faces blame for the party’s underwhelming performance.

Tuesday’s announcement was surprising to some but expected to others. It was surprising because the “Red Wave” many were talking about for this midterm election turned out to be more of a ripple for Republicans.

Trump endorsed 254 candidates and had an 82 percent General Election success rate.

Queen City News took a look at how Trump-backed candidates from our area did. Most notably, Senator-Elect Ted Budd won over Democrat Cheri Beasley.

Out of the ten candidates Trump endorsed in the state, three either lost in the Primary or General Election.

That would be Representative Madison Cawthorn, Sandy Smith, and Bo Hines. But who supports the former president in return?

Queen City News has reached out to every single one of the representatives who won in our state ahead of Tuesday night’s announcement to get their thoughts on another presidential run by Trump, but we did not hear back from any of them.

The NCGOP released a statement Wednesday to QCN’s sister station, WNCN: