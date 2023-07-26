GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Candidates like to endorse their endorsements, to reinforce that someone else out there thinks they would be the best person for the position they are pursuing.

Jon Hardister, who wants to be the next commissioner of Labor in North Carolina, picked up a rarity of a boost – from the man whose job he wants to take.

Republican Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson surprised some last fall when he announced his retirement after serving only one term, and Hardister, who has spent more than a decade representing Guilford County in the House, quickly decided this was an opportunity for him.

NC Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson

Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett)

Hardister wasn’t the first person in the race, but he has been building such a strong campaign that his primary opposition for the GOP nomination, Rep. Ben Moss (R-Moore), said last week he would try to return to the House.

There are two other Republicans in the race and also a couple of Democrats, and it’s a long way until the primary on March 4. But Hardister has created momentum that Dobson apparently has recognized.

“While my time at Labor is coming to an end, I have found a great leader to take my place and serve the citizens of North Carolina,” Dobson said in a statement released by Hardister’s campaign. “I am proud to endorse my friend, Rep. Jon Hardister, for Labor commissioner in 2024.

“Jon has the experience and skills necessary to continue the success I’ve been a part of since taking office in 2021. I hope you will join me in supporting his campaign. Jon is a friend and a true leader, and I know he will be an effective commissioner of labor.”

Hardister, 40, a resident of Whitsett, was the GOP nominee in House District 57 in 2010 (when he was 28), but he lost to Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Greensboro). In 2012, he moved to District 59, where he was won easily, even as redistricting moved that district farther into eastern Guilford County. He is in his fourth term as House majority whip.

He called the endorsement “an honor,” and he praised Dobson’s tenure.

“Our goal will be to build on the excellent work that Josh has done to keep workers safe, strengthen our workforce, and promote job creation,” Hardister said. “We will continue to find innovative ways to increase efficiencies in the Department of Labor and collaborate with the private sector to enhance our business environment.”

Luke Farley, an attorney who has been active in the Wake County GOP, has posted a campaign website to announce his candidacy, and Travis J. Wilson, a resident of Union County, also introduced his candidacy on a website.

There are two confirmed Democrats in the field, including Jessica Holmes, a former commissioner in Wake County who lost 50.8% to 49.2% to Dobson in 2020, and Braxton Winston, an at-large member and mayor pro tempore of the Charlotte City Council.

Formal filing won’t occur until early December unless there were to be a court challenge of electoral maps to move that date, as occurred in 2022, and professor and blogger Michael Blitzer tracks top state races. He has about 55 names on the list of possibilities for the Council of State races, which includes the Labor commissioner.