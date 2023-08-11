RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As wildfires continue to devastate the Hawaiian island of Maui, the American Red Cross North Carolina region is sending a team to help trained workers already in Hawaii provide assistance to those affected.

Disaster responders from North Carolina will help with relief efforts such as assisting volunteers as they check-in and receive work assignments, working in the shelters housing displaced people and assessing the damage, the news release said.

Strong winds from Hurricane Dora, located hundreds of miles offshore, caused wildfires to spread quickly and have led to the catastrophic destruction of lives and property. Much of the historic town of Lahaina has burned down, and as of Thursday evening, the death toll stood at 53 lives lost.

Evacuations have at times also been difficult, and hospitals are full of patients needing treatments for burns and smoke inhalation.

“Working with officials and partners, our teams are providing evacuees with a safe place to stay, food to eat and emotional support during this challenging time and preparing to expand relief efforts if needed,” the release states. “When it is safe to do so, Red Cross teams will help with damage assessment and distributing relief supplies.”

According to the news release, the American Red Cross of North Carolina will remain ready to send more disaster workers as requested.