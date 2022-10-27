(WGHP) — North Carolina ranks among the best in the United States when it comes to safety in the workplace.

In the “2022’s Safest States in America” list, it is revealed that North Carolina is ranked 4th in the nation in Workplace Safety.

Factors impacting Workplace Safety include:

Fatal occupational injuries

Injuries & illnesses to full time-workers

Missed days due to injury & illness

Presence of OSHA

In total, North Carolina ranks as a fairly average state in terms of safety, coming in at 21st out of 50.

North Carolina’s other top traits include Personal & Residential Safety where its ranks 12th.

Factors taken into account for Personal & Residential Safety include:

Violent crime statistics

Drug abuse and overdose deaths

Number of first responders

Bullying rates

Elder abuse and exploitation

North Carolina also ranked highly in Financial Safety, coming in at 15th.

Factors for Financial Safety include:

Uninsured population

Unemployment rate

Underemployment rate

Foreclosure rate

Median credit score

Amount of debt

Poverty rate

Job security

Identity theft complaints

Employment growth

North Carolina ranks in the bottom ten in the nation for Emergency Preparedness, coming in at 43. That is due to the number of climate disasters that have caused more than $1 billion in damages over the past decade.

The full list of 50 can be viewed below.

Overall Rank* State Total Score Personal & Residential Safety Financial Safety Road Safety Workplace Safety Emergency Preparedness 1 Vermont 68.79 2 10 14 1 7 2 Maine 66.95 3 13 2 19 1 3 New Hampshire 63.99 4 1 13 41 3 4 Utah 63.48 19 2 7 2 5 5 Hawaii 60.36 14 14 20 13 4 6 Massachusetts 60.02 7 5 1 42 11 7 Connecticut 59.88 1 23 17 27 17 8 Minnesota 59.81 17 4 3 6 22 9 Washington 59.44 27 7 15 5 9 10 Rhode Island 58.99 6 26 19 35 10 11 Virginia 55.99 11 17 22 3 31 12 Oregon 55.48 39 11 12 8 16 13 Iowa 55.29 8 19 5 7 47 14 Idaho 54.67 16 18 6 46 15 15 New Jersey 54.62 5 30 16 28 25 16 Alaska 54.52 37 16 27 21 2 17 Wyoming 54.04 21 27 10 22 21 18 Maryland 53.23 9 24 45 14 23 19 Indiana 52.98 15 37 24 12 29 20 Arizona 52.95 33 20 49 9 8 21 North Carolina 52.37 12 15 30 4 43 22 New York 51.92 10 31 4 30 26 23 Wisconsin 51.42 26 21 11 32 20 24 Delaware 51.36 23 29 25 33 13 25 New Mexico 49.92 38 38 48 10 12 26 Michigan 49.79 43 34 38 15 14 27 California 48.94 42 22 40 18 19 28 Kentucky 48.73 25 39 35 20 30 29 Pennsylvania 48.51 18 35 33 26 27 30 North Dakota 47.94 20 12 8 49 37 31 Nevada 47.72 48 50 37 17 6 32 Illinois 47.68 13 49 18 23 35 33 West Virginia 47.08 31 33 26 45 18 34 Nebraska 46.58 24 9 9 39 40 35 Georgia 45.27 22 44 39 25 34 36 Ohio 45.14 32 47 23 29 24 37 Colorado 43.84 44 8 31 43 28 38 South Dakota 43.38 28 3 32 50 39 39 Kansas 42.91 29 28 21 34 44 40 Montana 42.16 45 6 28 38 32 41 Tennessee 41.34 49 40 41 11 38 42 South Carolina 41.03 50 36 44 16 36 43 Missouri 40.25 41 32 43 24 41 44 Florida 39.52 34 25 46 44 42 45 Oklahoma 39.34 35 45 29 36 45 46 Alabama 37.68 36 41 42 37 46 47 Texas 36.77 40 42 36 31 48 48 Arkansas 33.72 47 43 47 47 33 49 Mississippi 32.52 30 46 50 48 50 50 Louisiana 31.64 46 48 34 40 49