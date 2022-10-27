(WGHP) — North Carolina ranks among the best in the United States when it comes to safety in the workplace.
In the “2022’s Safest States in America” list, it is revealed that North Carolina is ranked 4th in the nation in Workplace Safety.
Factors impacting Workplace Safety include:
- Fatal occupational injuries
- Injuries & illnesses to full time-workers
- Missed days due to injury & illness
- Presence of OSHA
In total, North Carolina ranks as a fairly average state in terms of safety, coming in at 21st out of 50.
North Carolina’s other top traits include Personal & Residential Safety where its ranks 12th.
Factors taken into account for Personal & Residential Safety include:
- Violent crime statistics
- Drug abuse and overdose deaths
- Number of first responders
- Bullying rates
- Elder abuse and exploitation
North Carolina also ranked highly in Financial Safety, coming in at 15th.
Factors for Financial Safety include:
- Uninsured population
- Unemployment rate
- Underemployment rate
- Foreclosure rate
- Median credit score
- Amount of debt
- Poverty rate
- Job security
- Identity theft complaints
- Employment growth
North Carolina ranks in the bottom ten in the nation for Emergency Preparedness, coming in at 43. That is due to the number of climate disasters that have caused more than $1 billion in damages over the past decade.
The full list of 50 can be viewed below.
|Overall Rank*
|State
|Total Score
|Personal & Residential Safety
|Financial Safety
|Road Safety
|Workplace Safety
|Emergency Preparedness
|1
|Vermont
|68.79
|2
|10
|14
|1
|7
|2
|Maine
|66.95
|3
|13
|2
|19
|1
|3
|New Hampshire
|63.99
|4
|1
|13
|41
|3
|4
|Utah
|63.48
|19
|2
|7
|2
|5
|5
|Hawaii
|60.36
|14
|14
|20
|13
|4
|6
|Massachusetts
|60.02
|7
|5
|1
|42
|11
|7
|Connecticut
|59.88
|1
|23
|17
|27
|17
|8
|Minnesota
|59.81
|17
|4
|3
|6
|22
|9
|Washington
|59.44
|27
|7
|15
|5
|9
|10
|Rhode Island
|58.99
|6
|26
|19
|35
|10
|11
|Virginia
|55.99
|11
|17
|22
|3
|31
|12
|Oregon
|55.48
|39
|11
|12
|8
|16
|13
|Iowa
|55.29
|8
|19
|5
|7
|47
|14
|Idaho
|54.67
|16
|18
|6
|46
|15
|15
|New Jersey
|54.62
|5
|30
|16
|28
|25
|16
|Alaska
|54.52
|37
|16
|27
|21
|2
|17
|Wyoming
|54.04
|21
|27
|10
|22
|21
|18
|Maryland
|53.23
|9
|24
|45
|14
|23
|19
|Indiana
|52.98
|15
|37
|24
|12
|29
|20
|Arizona
|52.95
|33
|20
|49
|9
|8
|21
|North Carolina
|52.37
|12
|15
|30
|4
|43
|22
|New York
|51.92
|10
|31
|4
|30
|26
|23
|Wisconsin
|51.42
|26
|21
|11
|32
|20
|24
|Delaware
|51.36
|23
|29
|25
|33
|13
|25
|New Mexico
|49.92
|38
|38
|48
|10
|12
|26
|Michigan
|49.79
|43
|34
|38
|15
|14
|27
|California
|48.94
|42
|22
|40
|18
|19
|28
|Kentucky
|48.73
|25
|39
|35
|20
|30
|29
|Pennsylvania
|48.51
|18
|35
|33
|26
|27
|30
|North Dakota
|47.94
|20
|12
|8
|49
|37
|31
|Nevada
|47.72
|48
|50
|37
|17
|6
|32
|Illinois
|47.68
|13
|49
|18
|23
|35
|33
|West Virginia
|47.08
|31
|33
|26
|45
|18
|34
|Nebraska
|46.58
|24
|9
|9
|39
|40
|35
|Georgia
|45.27
|22
|44
|39
|25
|34
|36
|Ohio
|45.14
|32
|47
|23
|29
|24
|37
|Colorado
|43.84
|44
|8
|31
|43
|28
|38
|South Dakota
|43.38
|28
|3
|32
|50
|39
|39
|Kansas
|42.91
|29
|28
|21
|34
|44
|40
|Montana
|42.16
|45
|6
|28
|38
|32
|41
|Tennessee
|41.34
|49
|40
|41
|11
|38
|42
|South Carolina
|41.03
|50
|36
|44
|16
|36
|43
|Missouri
|40.25
|41
|32
|43
|24
|41
|44
|Florida
|39.52
|34
|25
|46
|44
|42
|45
|Oklahoma
|39.34
|35
|45
|29
|36
|45
|46
|Alabama
|37.68
|36
|41
|42
|37
|46
|47
|Texas
|36.77
|40
|42
|36
|31
|48
|48
|Arkansas
|33.72
|47
|43
|47
|47
|33
|49
|Mississippi
|32.52
|30
|46
|50
|48
|50
|50
|Louisiana
|31.64
|46
|48
|34
|40
|49