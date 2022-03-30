GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – On the day when health officials reported that the latest variant of the novel coronavirus was growing in the U.S. and a new dose of vaccine was recommended for people 50 and older, researchers tell us that North Carolina is one of the safest states in the battle against COVID-19.

North Carolina ranks eighth nationally in the latest evaluation of data processed by WalletHub, a financial company that aggregates information to tell us more about our lives.

Maryland, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, New York and the District of Columbia rank above North Carolina. New Hampshire and Florida round out the top 10.

The rankings are based on an index derived from how states perform in statistical evaluations for vaccination rates, lower positive testing rates, lower hospitalization rates and lower death rates. Higher vaccination and death rates were given greater weight than other categories.

Many states who ranked high in a statistical category – for instance, Connecticut had the highest vaccination rate, and South Carolina had the lowest death rate – performed badly in other categories, which lowered their overall ranking.

North Carolina has a very balanced standing, ranking 14th for vaccination rates, 15th for lowest positive testing rate, 17th for hospitalization rate, 14th for death rate and 25th for transmission rate. These were based on data as of Tuesday afternoon.

The five states most in danger of COVID-19 are, from bottom up, West Virginia, Kentucky, Arizona, Arkansas and Utah. And the margin of disparity was wide. West Virginia and Kentucky have the worst rates for hospitalizations and deaths

West Virginia’s index is 16.76, compared to 82.92 for top-ranked Maryland. North Carolina’s index is 77.31.

Fears for future

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved a fourth dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for anyone 50 and older, which is considered a preventative step in case the coronavirus rebounds.

FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said this booster is targeted for higher risk groups as extra prevention and comes at a time when COVID-19 cases have dropped to low levels after a winter surge but an omicron sibling is causing a worrisome jump in infections in Europe — and spreading in the U.S. — even as vaccination has stalled.

“Viruses have one mission – to live,” Amy Peak, chair of the Health Services Department at Butler University, said in the report from WalletHub. “They are smart. They are sneaky. Coronaviruses mutate quickly, easily, and unpredictably. Coronaviruses are not going away.

“I think the first human coronavirus was identified in the 1960s, not 2019 like many people think. It is not realistic to think we will eliminate coronaviruses – they will continue to morph and change. What is realistic is to develop a multidimensional approach to the management of coronaviruses.

“To be successful, this must include both preventative measures (vaccines, medications, behavior changes) and effective treatment measures (antivirals, and various treatments for complications associated with COVID.) We have effective vaccines. More effective treatments are coming. Behavior change is the hardest thing to accomplish.”

How NC stands

How the states compare for vulnerability based on voting records. (WALLETHUB)

North Carolina has had 2,627,220 cases of COVID-19 as of March 2, the most recent data available from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There had been 23,194 deaths.

NCDHHS reports that 76% of the total adult population has had at least one dose of vaccine, and 50% have been boosted. Only three counties statewide are listed as medium risk of community spread of the virus, but one of them is Alamance County. All others were low risk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the BA.2 subvariant of omicron represented more than half of the coronavirus variants circulating in the U.S. as of Saturday. NCDHHS reports that as of March 5, the latest report available, BA.2 was responsible for 4% of the new weekly cases, but that represented only 11 cases.