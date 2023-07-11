GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Even as it ranked North Carolina as America’s top state for business for the second year in a row and as state leaders celebrated that ranking, CNBC’s announcement included caution about how evolving cultural issues could change that landscape.

Indeed North Carolina nosed out Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and Minnesota to claim the top spot, based on CNBC’s evaluation of 50 metrics in 10 broad categories, and Gov. Roy Cooper referred to that accomplishment on Tuesday in announcing two more pieces of big economic news: HondaJet’s plans to expand in Greensboro and TTX’s relocation of its headquarters to Charlotte.

Josh Wright, an executive vice president with labor market analytics firm Lightcast, told CNBC that North Carolina “is a leader in attracting and retaining talent across a range of industries.”

Wright told CNBC that “Charlotte is seeing a lot of growth in the financial sector, but it’s not just a one-trick pony. You’ve got the Raleigh-Durham area. You’ve got massive, major, internationally well-known universities driving growth.

“You have one of the most competitive community college systems in America as well in North Carolina, that is attuned to the needs of their industry.”

CNBC cited the new development projects in the past year – including Pro Kidney’s planned expansion in Greensboro – which followed on the announcements in the past 18 months by Toyota, Boom Supersonic, EV manufacturer VinFast and semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed, among numerous others.

CNBC also noted that the state’s $560 billion in gross domestic product grew by 3.2% last year, “although growth has leveled off at the beginning of 2023.” Home prices surged by 13%, the report says, and the unemployment rate as of June is 3.4% and declining in 95 of 100 counties.

Earlier this year, Site Selection Magazine ranked North Carolina as No. 1 for the third consecutive year as the best state for companies to locate.

“When we invest in our people, we invest in the foundation of our success,” Cooper said in a release. “Thanks to our well-trained, dedicated and diverse workforce, North Carolina has been named the top state for business for the second year in a row and it’s important for us to invest in the education and the wellbeing of our people to continue our amazing success.”

An ‘affirmation’

In a response to a query from WGHP, state Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth) called the ranking “great news for our citizens who have been strong advocates for our state and the work the legislators have done to address many of the economic challenges other states are facing. A dedicated workforce, a strong educational platform, a transportation system be it roads or air as well as a favorable tax climate makes NC a very attractive state for business and all of us to live and play.”

State Rep. Kyle Hall (R-Stokes) called it “a testament to the Republican-led legislature’s strong commitment over the past decade to creating a business-friendly environment by cutting taxes, reducing unnecessary regulations, investing in workforce development and balancing the budget.”

Said state Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford), who is a Republican candidate for commissioner of labor in 2024: “It is affirmation of the policies we have implemented to grow our economy and bring jobs to North Carolina. This includes lowering our tax rates, investing in workforce development, and managing our finances in a responsible manner. Other states, as well as the federal government, can look to North Carolina as a model for economic growth and upward mobility.”

U.S. Sen. Ted Budd offered on Twitter his “congratulations to the dedicated members of the NCGA, whose pro-growth policies have built NC into the economic powerhouse it is today.”

The caution

In CNBC’s weighted metrics system, North Carolina ranked No. 1 for its available workforce; No. 3 for its overall economy; No. 6 for technology and innovation and also access to capital; No. 7 for education and No. 10 for business friendliness (as in less regulation).

But it was in the area in which the state ranked its lowest – No. 37 in Life, Health & Inclusion category, down from No. 28 in 2022, which CNBC called an “already poor ranking” – that sounded some alarms.

CNBC noted the state’s new 12-week abortion restriction fell under this topic, but it also mentioned Cooper’s “state of emergency” for public education and the effects of Rep. Tricia Cotham’s surprise switch to Republican.

But there are fears that new bills directed at the LBGTQ+ community can have a negative effect, as they have in Texas, which ranks last in the lifestyle category and, CNBC said, fell out of the top five overall for the first time since the rankings began in 2007.

“We are not here to fight Mickey Mouse. We are here to fight for jobs,” Cooper said in an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Tuesday morning. “You still see people going to Florida and Texas, but you begin to see deterioration over time. Site selectors will tell you these issues matter when it comes time for businesses to make tough decisions.”

The Democrat who wants to succeed him, Attorney General Josh Stein, also issued a statement that said the state’s “excellent community colleges make North Carolina an attractive destination for families and businesses. But future success is not a given.” And he cited leaders who “fight culture wars instead of fighting to lower the cost of living for working families.”

But one of the men running against him, Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, issued a statement in which he spoke against caution.

“Over the last several years, we have emphasized the need to invest in our community college system and expand apprenticeship opportunities throughout our state,” Robinson posted on his Twitter feed. “It is because of these investments CNBC ranked our workforce as the best in the nation. Even though we have been named the top state for business, now is not the time to become hesitant. We must push forward to build a brighter future for the next generation.”

Said State Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Guilford): “Guilford County continues to be ground zero for some of North Carolina’s greatest economic development wins,” he said. “Our state being ranked ‘Best State for Business’ by CNBC for the second year in a row comes as no surprise.

“We must continue listening and responding to state and national business leaders by keeping the culture wars on the sidelines, investing in education, and building an economy that works for every family.”