RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — With the Supreme Court striking down the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade, some North Carolinians are planning to take to the streets.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court kicked back to states the right to ban abortions.

North Carolina is not one of the states with trigger laws to ban abortion, and members of the General Assembly said in the spring that they didn’t expect a push for a change in abortion laws in this short legislative session. Two primary reasons: Gov. Roy Cooper likely would veto any such bill, and Republicans who oppose abortion rights would not have a supermajority to overrule that veto.

All of this means that North Carolina is unlikely to see an immediate change to existing law, which polls have suggested voters want to retain.

While the state may not see immediate change, North Carolina protestors still plan to make their voices heard in opposition to the Supreme Court’s move.

Greensboro

No protests have been announced for Friday, but FOX8 has confirmed that some organizers are discussing a possible protest at 10 a.m. on Monday. Details forthcoming.

Marion

8 p.m., Friday, McDowell County Courthouse, Marion

Described simply as a “protest to voice our displeasure with SCOTUS ruling,” this event is being promoted through WeWontGoBack.com.

Raleigh

Nash Square Park

1:30 p.m. Friday, Nash Square Park, Raleigh

U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley (D) is inviting the public to join her at a press conference to “speak out against the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson that overturns Roe v. Wade and takes away women’s constitutional rights.”

The public conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Nash Square Park in Raleigh.

“I share your fear and frustration. And I’m angry,” Beasley said on Twitter. “If you are too, join me in speaking out in Raleigh at Nash Square Park at 1:30 PM.

Other North Carolina leaders and lawmakers have issued statements on the ruling, but so far Beasley is the only one to confirm that she will attend one of Friday’s protests.

5:00 p.m. Friday, Bicentennial Plaza, Raleigh

A protest set for Friday evening in Bicentennial Plaza in Raleigh has several organizers rallying together against the Supreme Court decision.

“Planned Parenthood Votes! South Atlantic, Pro-Choice North Carolina, Triangle Abortion Access Coalition, SisterSong, PSL Carolinas, DSA Raleigh, ACLU of North Carolina, and Carolina Abortion Fund invite you to take to the streets with us when the Supreme Court makes its official decision to not only to demonstrate that people still support abortion access, but to show that we won’t back down,” organizers say in the event page on WeWontGoBack.com.

On Facebook, Socialist Alternative NC Triangle, which has more than 600 members, created an event entitled “Roe Overturned – Emergency Protest! All out For Abortion Rights!” for the same time and place. The group describes the event as a “coalition protest by DSA, Socialist Alternative, Pro-Choice Action Network, Pro-Choice NOW, Planned Parenthood, and others.”

“The right wing is on the offensive and only a mass movement from below has the power to halt this all-out attack on women and LGBTQ people,” event organizers say in the group description. “We need to protest, walk out, occupy and strike to send the message to the courts, the right wing, and both major parties that we won’t tolerate these attacks any longer! The Democrats have let this attack happen under their noses and have nothing to offer except rhetoric and half-a**ed symbolic votes. We need to fight even if they aren’t willing to! After all, it’s our bodies and rights on the line, not theirs.”

The Raleigh Women’s March Facebook group says they plan to take to the streets at this time as well.

Salisbury

6 p.m. Friday, Rowan County Government Administrative Offices, Salisbury

Organized through WeWontGoBack.com, this event is meant to “send a message lound and clear: WE WON’T GO BACK, WE WON’T BACK DOWN,” according to the event page.

Organizers say the Salisbury event will include sign holding in a high-traffic area.

Wilmington

6 p.m. Friday, Innis Park, Wilmington

In addition to their involvement in planning the Raleigh protest for Friday evening, Planned Parenthood Votes! South Atlantic is also hosting a rally in Wilmington.

If you know of any other protests taking place in North Carolina regarding the Supreme Court ruling, you can email news@wghp.com with information.