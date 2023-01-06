NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The saga is set to continue into a fourth day with no end in sight.

North Carolina politicians remain front and center.

“I think if we get up to 100 ballots, I think everyone will lose their minds, collectively,” said Dr. Michael Bitzer, a political scientist at Catawba College.

The record for the longest Speaker election in U.S. House history happened in 1856, when it took members almost two months to the day and 133 ballots.

We’re far from that mark, but some are already questioning if the political stalemate is damaging the Republican party.

“This just does not send reassurance or confirmation about the stability of our government,” Bitzer said.

North Carolina Representative Dan Bishop Thursday argued his actions not to vote for Kevin McCarthy are necessary for change.

“America needs men and women of courage to do something new in Congress so that Congress can serve the American people,” Bishop said on the House floor.

“The Carolina connections extend everywhere,” Bitzer said. “You’ve got Dan Bishop and Ralph Norman in this group of 20. You’ve got talk of potentially Patrick McHenry being a potential candidate if it moves past McCarthy. You’ve also got Richard Hudson, who’s going to have to organize and lead the campaign for 2024 for Republicans.”

As a result of the 11th failed Speaker vote, none of the members have been sworn in.

The committees have yet to be formed.

“The oversight actions can’t be done,” Bitzer said. “Maybe some, potentially, if this extends into next week, some staff may not get paid in the U.S. House of Representatives.”