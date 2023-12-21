FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are warning the public about a financial scam where suspects are transferring money from the victim’s account to the suspect’s account.

These incidents have been reported around the Navy Federal Credit Union on Skibo Road.

Police say that suspects will flag down customers from the bank, saying that they lost their debit cards or need help paying for a hotel room. Once the victim engages with them, suspects will ask to use the victim’s phone to finish the transaction.

When the suspect has the victim’s phone, they access the victim’s banking applications and transfer money to their CashApp or apply for loans in the victim’s name and the suspect then moves that money into the victim’s CashApp or bank account and has the victim withdraw the money.

While one suspect is using the victim’s phone, another suspect is engaged in small talk with the victim to distract them, police say.

According to police, the suspects do not leave the car to commit this fraud.

In at least one encounter, the suspect who used the victim’s phone was seen with a firearm on them. The firearm has not been used in the commission of the scam.

If you have information on this case, contact Detective Z. Peoples at 910-709-1475 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.