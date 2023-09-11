FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a person Saturday morning at an apartment complex.

The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. Saturday — officers initially said 9:30 a.m. — at an apartment unit along Chason Ridge Drive, which is behind Target and Home Depot along Skibo Road, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Officers said that the suspect entered a residence and sexually assaulted a person inside.

Police said they believe the suspect was wearing a tan hoodie when he ran from the scene.

“This is an active investigation,” officers said in the news release.

Police said anyone with information about the suspect should contact Detective D. Edmonds at 910-676-1538.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-TIPS (8477).