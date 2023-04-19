Gaston County Police have obtained warrants on Robert Louis Singletary for his involvement in the shooting of three people Tuesday.

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are searching for a suspect after a double-shooting in Gastonia Tuesday night.

Robert Louis Singletary, 24, is believed to be responsible for shooting and injuring three victims on the 4700 block of Grier Street near April Drive.

Police say one of the people shot was rushed to the CaroMont Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition; the other is stable. Authorities say a bullet grazed another victim.

Gaston County Police have obtained warrants on Singletary for his involvement in the shooting. He’s facing several charges, including four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and a count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

QCN reported that a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police helicopter is searching the area in what is considered to be an ‘extensive search.’ Authorities are asking neighbors to stay indoors.

Singletary is described as a 6-foot-2 man with brown eyes and black hair, weighing 223 pounds.

In December, Gastonia Police charged the suspect in the brutal assault of his 21-year-old girlfriend with a mini sledgehammer. They also said Singletary kept the victim inside his apartment and did not allow her to leave for over two hours. At that time, the man faced charges with assault with intent to inflict serious injury, kidnapping, and communicating threats. He was in the Gaston County jail on a $250,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. J. Brienza at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. A Crimestoppers reward of up to $1,000 is available for information pertinent to the investigation.