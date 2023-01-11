WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Winterville Police Department is seeking help from the community in an attempted murder case from last December.

(Winterville Police Department photo)

The victim, who police have not identified, was attacked from behind as he tried to enter his home in the Kinsey Loop area, near Jessica Drive, on Dec. 10. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in recovery, police said. No further details were available.

After an investigation, the victim was able to work with a sketch artist and complete a sketch of the shooter.

The suspect is identified as a black male, 5-foot-9 and between 130-140 pounds with a box-style haircut and dark brown eyes. The estimated age of the shooter is between 16-17 years old, investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777. There is a substantial reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.