GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina police officer responding to a reported kidnapping from a daycare shot and killed the suspect as he struck an officer with a car.

The city of Gastonia said police responded to a kidnapping call midday Wednesday after the man took children without permission.

A police spokesman says officers found the children inside a home and located the suspect.

Surveillance video from a neighbor shows the man running from officers, toward a car. Shots are heard on the video as the car reverses into an officer, then speeds away.

Police say an officer shot and killed the man, identified as 21-year-old Jason Lipscomb.